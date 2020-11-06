Apalachin man charged with sexual abuse

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Glen Ryburn, 51, was arrested by New York State Police at Owego following a sexual assault investigation.

According to State Police, Ryburn was “forcibly subjecting a victim to sexual contact and causing physical injury to a victim” in Owego on Nov. 1, 2020.

Ryburn was processed at SP Owego then transported to Tioga County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was remanded without bail.

Ryburn been charged with felony Sexual Abuse in the first degree, felony Criminal Contempt in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Assault in the third degree.