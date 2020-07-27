Arkport man charged with burglary

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Morris, 40, of Arkport, has been charged after allegedly entering a home in Hornellsville and damaging property.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says that on July 26, deputies investigated a reported break-in in Hornellsville. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Morris “unlawfully entered or remained in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime therein and damaged the property of another.”

Morris was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Morris was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.