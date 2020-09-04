Armed man killed by police at North State Street Sunoco station

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was shot and killed at the Sunoco gas station on North State Street in Syracuse early Friday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Syracuse Police Department was called to the gas station. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who was armed with a gun. During the encounter, police officers shot at the suspect and hit him at least once. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was found at the scene with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have more information, please contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.