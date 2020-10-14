Armed Robbery in Ithaca late Tuesday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Late Wednesday night, a reported armed robbery took place in Ithaca accroding to the Ithaca Police Department.

It happened around 8:37 p.m. on the 400 block of North Tioga Street. There two victims were reported walking in the 400 block of North Tioga Street when they were approached by two male suspects, both displaying handguns.

The two suspects have held the victims at gunpoint and demanded all their belongings. The suspects then left the area on foot after obtaining the personal items and cash from the victims. During the robbery, one of the victims was punched in the face but neither victim sustained injuries that required medical attention.

The suspects were described as one black male, approximately 30 years old, approximately 6’1” tall, skinny build, and wearing all dark clothing. The second suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, between 5’7” and 5’10” tall, heavy build and also wearing all dark clothing.

There is not believed any relationship between the victims and suspects. The victims appear to be targeted at random.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips