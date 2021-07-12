Elmira man charged with attempted murder in W. Clinton St. stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Vernon Davis of Elmira has been charged with attempted murder in connection to last week’s stabbing on W. Clinton Street.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, shortly after 12:00 a.m. members of the Elmira Police Dept were dispatched to the 300 block of W Clinton St and found a stabbing victim who required immediate medical assistance.

The victim was conscious but was unable to provide officers with any details as to the identity of the subject who had stabbed him. Officers also found that subjects present at the residence at the time of the stabbing were also unable to provide any suspect description at this time.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and underwent surgery where he is now in serious, but stable condition.

Elmira Police say that as a result of the investigation, Davis, 48, has been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Davis was arrested on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and is presently being held in the Chemung County Jail.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271- HALT.