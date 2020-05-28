Arrest made in weekend gas station theft in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police arrested Thomas Fitts, 45 of Elmira Heights, in connection to a break-in at the Coldiron Fuel gas station on May 24.

Fitts’ arrest came after the Elmira Police Department received several tips regarding the weekend break-in. State Police located him during a traffic stop on I-86 Wednesday evening near exit 54.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect using a wooden post to break through one of the glass windows of the gas station and stole cigarettes.

Sergeant Christopher Osiecki said the owner thinks money may have been stolen but wasn’t sure when police were at the scene.

“We got called there. It was a glass breakage alarm. Officers arrived there observed the glass broken,” said Osiecki. “I think the owner came, he stated cigarettes and then he’d have to check to see if money – he believes money might have been stolen but he wasn’t 100 percent sure at the time.”

Fitts was charged with Burglary 3rd, a class D felony and is currently in the Chemung County Jail awaiting arraignment.