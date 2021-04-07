Arrests made after rental cars stolen from Elmira-Corning Regional Airport

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to stolen rental cars from companies at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2021, at 7:05 am Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s

Office responded to the airport for a suspicious person. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Justin Smith of Horseheads after he was allegedly found stealing property from behind rental car company counters.

The investigation revealed that Smith allegedly stole keys from drop boxes at the car companies, and was attempting to steal a car.

Smith was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

During the investigation, it was discovered that rental car companies at the airport were

missing other vehicles.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:03 am Deputies located 21-year-old Michelle Simons of Erin operating a vehicle in the City of Elmira that had been stolen from Hertz Rental Car Company within the airport.

Simons has been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony.

A passenger in the vehicle Cody Husner, 26, of Elmira was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine. Husner was charged by Deputies with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court and released per the New York State Bail Reform Laws. Simons and Husner were released on appearance tickets and will appear in the City of Elmira Court at a later date.