Ashland 4-year-old found under the influence of amphetamines, mother arrested

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Bobbie Kinner, 29, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after her four year old daughter was found under the influence of amphetamines.

The child was hospitalized, treated, and has since been released after she was found to be under the influence on Feb. 5. The incident was investigated by the Sheriff’s office and Chemung County Child Protective Services.

Kinner was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released on an appearance ticket to reappear in the Ashland Town Court at a later date.