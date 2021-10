ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira Police are looking for two men they said are involved in an assault and larceny at Wegmans located at Clemens Center Pkwy, Elmira.

Police posted a photo of the two men on their Facebook page Friday night. They said the men, “engaged in theft of merchandise and when confronted by asset protection personal the subject in the red mask struck the employee with his hand.”

If you have any information about the identity of either person, EPD asks they you contact them.