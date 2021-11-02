Assault under investigation after man found bleeding on ground in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been hospitalized after an assault in Ithaca this weekend.
Around 3:25 a.m. on October 31, Ithaca Police responded to the east end of Ithaca Commons for a welfare check of a man that was lying on the ground.
When they arrived, officers found the man bleeding from the head. Police said he was conscious but disoriented. He was taken to a trauma center for treatment.
Early investigation revealed video that showed several people approaching the man followed by a physical altercation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department with any of the following methods:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips