Assault under investigation after man found bleeding on ground in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been hospitalized after an assault in Ithaca this weekend.

Around 3:25 a.m. on October 31, Ithaca Police responded to the east end of Ithaca Commons for a welfare check of a man that was lying on the ground.

When they arrived, officers found the man bleeding from the head. Police said he was conscious but disoriented. He was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Early investigation revealed video that showed several people approaching the man followed by a physical altercation.

