ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence on Elmira’s southside Friday afternoon, with at least one person taken away in an ambulance and one other taken out in handcuffs.

The police activity was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on May 19, 2023 in the 200 block of West Chemung Place. According to a reporter on the scene, at least one person was taken away in an ambulance and another person was seen sitting on the porch covered in blood.

Around 3:50 p.m., police appeared to have arrested someone, walking him out of the house in handcuffs.

At least nine Elmira Police vehicles had blocked off the road, as well as investigators, and police set up a perimeter around the building. One officer was seen entering the house with a shield.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.