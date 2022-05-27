ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police Department dispatch have confirmed a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West State Street in Ithaca around 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. The police dispatch has reported that two were transported from the scene in an ambulance and their condition is unknown.

Dispatch reports that the Ithaca Fire Department was in the 300 block at the time and immediately responded.

West State Street is currently shut down between the West Seneca and Plain Street area because of ongoing police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.