Athens Area School District teacher & SADD advisor arrested for public drunkenness while supervising senior trip

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Two Athens Area School District employees were arrested in Virginia Beach while chaperoning the senior trip, according to AASD Superintendent Craig Stage.

Social studies teacher Christopher Weldy and Benjamin Gambrell, a learning support staff employee and varsity girls track coach, were charged with being drunk in public and using profanity.

According to a teacher page, Gambrell also served as the advisor for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), which “envisions a world in which young people make positive decisions that advance their health and safety.”

Stage says that he was immediately alerted of the arrests and said there were a total of four chaperones on the trip. The 24 students that were on the trip arrived home on Sunday, as scheduled.

Stage tells 18 News that the district does release details on personnel discipline matters.

