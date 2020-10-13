Athens man arrested on weapon, drug charges

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Comstock, 22, of Athens was arrested on Oct. 6 after a vehicle stop in the Village of Waverly.

According to Waverly Police, a 9mm handgun and ammunition were located in the glove compartment of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Chemung Street.

Police also allege that there were four grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Comstock has been charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm, Misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, Misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and various traffic violations.

Comstock is scheduled to answer the charges in the Village of Waverly, NY Justice Court on October 22, 2020.

