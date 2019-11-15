Athens man convicted on multiple drug charges

1  of  2
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Manley Chapman of Athens was convicted on numerous drug offenses after a jury trial in Bradford County.

Chapman was convicted of two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (ungraded felonies), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (ungraded felony), and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (felony 3) for dealing controlled substances (methamphetamine and Xanax) in the Twin Rivers Apartment Complex in Athens Borough, PA in late February 2019.

He was also convicted of one count of Possession of Contraband by an Inmate (felony 2) for possessing methamphetamine in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

The Athens Township Police, Athens Borough Police, County Detective, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office – Bradford County Drug Task Force investigated the case.

