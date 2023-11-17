ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man has been charged following an incident of assault and harassment that occurred in Athens Township.

According to the Athens Township Police Department, Walter A. Heinzelman of Athens faces charges following an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 14, involving his fiancé.

The affidavit provided by police states that Heinzelman was talking on the phone with his fiancé when he eventually showed up at her home and accused her of cheating, telling her that he had downloaded an app to hack her phone and catch her.

Heinzelman then got into her car, yelled at her and put his hand around her neck, making it hard for her to breathe. He then threatened her and left, showing up again about 15 minutes later and then leaving again after his fiancé told him her mom would be coming.

Heinzelman has been charged with strangulation, a second degree felony; simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary offense.