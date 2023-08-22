ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man is facing charges following an incident where he allegedly was chased by police on a motorcycle.

According to the affidavit provided by Sayre Borough Police Department, Police observed a motorcycle traveling south on North Thomas Avenue in Sayre Borough, on Aug. 17, 2023. Police then ran a routine registration check on the motorcycle and found it to be expired as of February 2022.

Upon this discovery, the motorcycle had entered Athens Borough, where Sayre Police were granted permission to stop the individual.

After activating their lights and initiating a traffic stop on Walnut Street, the driver of the motorcycle immediately sped up and refused to stop. After Police called out a pursuit, the driver continued straight across North Main Street onto Spruce Street at a high rate of speed. They then continued through the intersection of 4th and Hugh Street, taking a right on North Elmira Street.

The chase continued north on North Elmira Street, where the driver continued through a red light at the Pine Street intersection passing through vehicles recklessly and driving through the turning lane through most of Elmira Street.

As Police approached Wilawana Road intersection, the driver continued through another red light, weaving through vehicles. As Police slowed down to safely maneuver past other vehicles, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed out as they entered Waverly on Elmira Street. The driver then began to run away on foot.

Police drew a service pistol and ordered the individual to stop and get on the ground, informing him that he was under arrest.

After a short pursuit on foot, Police were able to handcuff the individual with additional force due to his refusal to be handcuffed.

The driver was then identified as Quentin A. Wilcox of Athens.

While searching Wilcox incident to arrest, he told police that he ran due to his suspended drivers license. Police then located a pipe with burnt residue in Wilcox’s front pocket. A continued search revealed that he was also in the possession of a small plastic baggie containing a white crystal like substance.

Wilcox was then place into custody and transported back to Sayre Police Department where Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services responded to check his welfare. He admitted to using “amphetamines” earlier in the evening while speaking to EMS at the police department.

Wilcox was then transported to Robert Packer Hospital for examination due to his speed and the fact that he was not wearing a helmet.

Wilcox has been charged with the following: