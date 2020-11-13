Athens man sentenced 3-23 months for indecent assault of a child

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Steven Johnson, 28, was sentenced in Bradford County for the indecent assault of a victim less than 13-years-old.

Johnson will serve 3-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, followed by probation of five years and a lifetime on the sex offender registration list.

Johnson’s sentencing comes after an arrest in Litchfield Township in February 2020

