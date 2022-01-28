Athens man sentenced for 2021 chase; tried to hit multiple officers with car

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man has been sentenced in connection to a high-speed police chase across state lines almost a year ago.

Maxwell Harvey-Sampson, 28, was sentenced to six months of probation supervision plus a fine of $500 for the February 2021 chase.

According to the original arrest report, Owego Police and Waverly Police drove after Sampson after he tried to hit an Owego Police Officer on February 6, 2021. Sampson continued to drive through at least 20 stop signs and multiple red lights, at first going the speed limits before eventually traveling at 80MPH in a 35MPH zone.

After he tried to swerve his car into a Sergeant’s vehicle, law enforcement then deflated his tires, allowing him to only drive at speeds of about 20MPH. He then hit a New York State Police vehicle, causing both cars to go into a snowbank.

After refusing to get out of his car and resisting arrest, police broke his windows, pulled him out and tased Sampson. The chase was over an hour long.