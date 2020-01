ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – David Goodwin, 47, was sentenced to County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months for misdemeanor Corruption of Minors, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Goodwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township in 2014.