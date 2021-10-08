Athens man sentenced for making terroristic threats

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man has been sentenced by the Bradford County District Attorney for making terroristic threats.

Joseph Peters, 29, has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County State Correctional Facility for 4-11 months, plus probation supervision for a term of 3 years.

According to Northcentralpa.com, on April 2, 2021, Peters made threats on Facebook which included pictures of a handgun, and police later received a call from a woman who was locked in her bedroom while Peters was in her apartment with a gun and had threatened her.

Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Peters on April 2, 2021.