Athens man sentenced for putting shotgun in girlfriend’s mouth

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man has been sentenced to 56 months to 16 years after pleading no contest to placing a shotgun in his girlfriend’s mouth in June 2019.

Lance Johnson, 36, of Athens was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson’s girlfriend told members of the Athens Borough Police Department that she was assaulted by him on June 20 and 21.

According to court documents, Johnson was smoking methamphetamine for a couple of weeks and was getting “angry and paranoid” after he stopped for a week.

Johnson asked his girlfriend whether she was cheating on him, which led to him allegedly kicking and choking her. Later that night Johnson allegedly sprayed pepper spray in her eyes, and dumped shampoo, soap, conditioner, and hairspray on her.

Court documents then detail Johnson putting a shotgun in his girlfriend’s mouth, chipping her tooth, and saying “I’m going to kill you if you don’t answer me.” Court documents also say he put a cutter on her fingers and threatened to cut her fingers off.

Police say Johnson’s girlfriend’s face was red, that she had red marks on neck, and bruises all over her body.

Johnson, who was arraigned on June 21, was on $100,000 bail in Athens Borough.