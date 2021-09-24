Athens man sentenced for theft, previously arrested for sexually assaulting child

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Dion Derrig, 59, was sentenced for theft by unlawful taking in Bradford County.

Derrig was sentenced to 7 to 14 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident that happened in August of 2020.

Derrig was previously arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020 for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Chemung and attempting to kidnap her.

That incident happened in the area of County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung, and deputies learned that he may have attempted to assault other women in that area, as well.