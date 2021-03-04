Athens Police arrest man for stealing 20 car batteries, other car parts

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Adam Pettit of Point Pleasant, New Jersey was arrested in Bradford County after a burglary investigation conducted by Athens Police.

According to Athens Police, Custom Rebuilders on 10 N. Elmira Street reported someone had broken into multiple buildings around Feb. 13 or 14 and that several items were missing.

Police were able to follow footprints in the snow that went from the building to an apartment complex on Paine Street in Athens. There, police found multiple items in the snow that were stolen from the business, including car batteries, and located tire marks.

Police recovered the following property on the 100 block of Paine Street in Athens and property abandoned at the Custom Rebuilders loading dock:

Seven Marine Master batteries

Two Intimidator batteries

Six Deka Batteries

Three batteries (make unknown)

One Snap On Distributorless Ignition Test System

One Barrel hand truck

Four Alloy rims for a 1976 Corvette

Police say that another $1,153.62 worth of batteries, parts, and a 30-gallon gas caddy that were stolen have not been recovered. The total value of items recovered and still missing is $4,669.78.

Through security footage and interviews police say there were able to identify Pettit as the one who broke into the buildings. One person said they assisted Pettit with loading the items into a car, but that the person backed out of the situation.

Pettit has been charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony criminal trespass (breaking into structure), one count of felony theft by unlawful taking, and one count of felony receiving stolen property.

Pettit is currently in the Bradford County jail with bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to have a hearing on March 16, 2021.