ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Athens Police are looking for three suspects following a string of shoplifting incidents at the Sayre Walmart over the last year.

Police say the incidents happened on 1/4/19, 8/23/19, 11/18/19, and 12/26/19.

The two male suspects are allegedly connected to an incident on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer VanFleet at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.