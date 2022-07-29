ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office.

Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus fines of $1,000. She was sentenced on two counts of hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor.

Acla was arrested on December 22, 2021, after Athens Township police received reports that multiple men with active arrest warrants were inside her home on McCloe Lane.

According to the original arrest report, police were able to locate all three men inside Acla’s home and arrest them. When police found one of the men inside of a sawed-out piece of the wall, they said Acla began to interfere, prompting officers to shut the door to keep her out.