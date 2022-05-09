ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told 18 News. The plea deal stems from an incident in late December 2021 in which police found three men with multiple active arrest warrants inside her home.

In her home on December 22, police found a closet door “being forcefully held from the other side” and discovered Timothy Parkhurst hiding inside. Officers then interviewed another man who provided a fake name until police determined his real identity, Scott Hurd, and discovered he had a Pa. state parole warrant.

The third man, Todd Eccleston, was found in a sawed-out piece of wall inside the closet Parkhurst had been hiding in. When police pulled Eccleston through the wall, they said Acla began to interfere, prompting officers to shut the door to keep her out.

During the initial arrest, police also allegedly found a backpack with meth, four pipes, and multiple hypodermic needles that Eccleston had reportedly brought to the house.

Acla is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2, 2022.