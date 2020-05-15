Breaking News
NY Salons/Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two
Live Now
President Trump Delivers Remarks on Vaccine Development

Athens woman sentenced following methamphetamine investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Denise Turner, 47, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 5 to 10 years after police seized 171 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine and marijuana in September 2019.

Turner and Dwayne Roberts, 32 of Rochester, were arrested on Sept. 7, 2019 during an investigation by the Sayre Borough Police Department involving the sale of methamphetamine.

Turner was also ordered to pay fines of $4,000.00, plus court costs, and she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months for Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony, and two counts of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree.

The Sayre Borough Police were assisted by Athens Borough and Athens Township police during the initial investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now