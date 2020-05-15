Athens woman sentenced following methamphetamine investigation

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Denise Turner, 47, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 5 to 10 years after police seized 171 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine and marijuana in September 2019.

Turner and Dwayne Roberts, 32 of Rochester, were arrested on Sept. 7, 2019 during an investigation by the Sayre Borough Police Department involving the sale of methamphetamine.

Turner was also ordered to pay fines of $4,000.00, plus court costs, and she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months for Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony, and two counts of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree.

The Sayre Borough Police were assisted by Athens Borough and Athens Township police during the initial investigation.