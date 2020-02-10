Attempted armed robbery in the City of Ithaca

Ithaca NY (WETM)

Police in Ithaca investigated an attempted armed robbery on February 9th. The incident occurred around 7:50 PM in the Seneca Street parking ramp.

The victim reported that he was approached by a black male approximately 20-30 years old who was wearing all dark clothing. The suspect displayed a knife during the encounter and made the statement “give me what you got”. The victim began to yell for help and the suspect left the area without further incident.

The victim declined to assist law enforcement any further with the investigation.

The Ithaca Police Department is taking this opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call the police for help if needed.

If you have any information related to this incident or believe that you may have been a victim of a similar incident in Ithaca, please contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-9973 or by the IPD online tip form at www.cityofithaca.org