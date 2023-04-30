ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — There was an attempted break-in at a 420 Novelties in Elmira last night.

On the night of Saturday, April 29, the Pennsylvania Avenue location of 420 Novelties had its door damaged as part of a break-in attempt. An 18 News reporter spoke with two employees outside of the store the day after the break-in attempt.

According to the employees, a group of teens appearing to be around the ages of 14 or 15 tried to get inside the store but were unsuccessful. Officers from the Elmira Police Department chased the teens away and took two or three of them into custody.

This is the second time 420 Novelties has been targeted within the past month.