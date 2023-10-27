ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) — New charges have been added to each of the four Elmira men accused of putting a 19-year-old Alfred State College student in a coma after a violent attack on Oct. 15, officials from the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to a release by the district attorney’s office, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Eric R. Plante, Jayson E. Lewis, Moses N. Scharborough, and William J. Blye III, were all seen in court and indicted on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of gang assault in the first degree, both class B felonies.

The attempted murder charges were added on after the arrest of the four men back on Oct. 15 after they were accused of beating and severely injuring 19-year-old Alfred State College Student Derek Correa.

Correa was targeted by the men, who don’t even attend school there, on his way back to campus in the early morning of Oct. 15, with the assault coming to a stop after a witness spotted the attack and called police.

The men were found and quickly arrested and Correa was put into a coma with numerous injuries to his head and face.