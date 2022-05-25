ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Law Enforcement in Ithaca is investigating a report of an attempted robbery by a couple of individuals on bicycles.

Early this morning, shortly before 1 a.m. Cornell University Police received a report of an attempted robbery outside of McGraw Tower, which is located at 160 Ho Plaza, in the City of Ithaca.

The victim reported at approximately 12:15 a.m. being approached by two individuals on bicycles who threatened to rob him. The victim described the suspects as two males in their late-20s. One of the suspects was wearing a red shirt. Both suspects were wearing bandanas. No further description is available. It is unknown what direction the suspects fled. The victim left the area and returned safely to his residence. The Cornell University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Cornell University Police Department at 607-255-1111, use a blue light phone, or dial 911. Cornell Police reminds the community to walk in groups and utilize the RAVE Guardian app when on or near campus.