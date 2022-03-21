AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen property and a meth lab in his home earlier this year.

Alec Bowen, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath in the afternoon on March 18. According to NYSP, the arrest was in connection to an active meth lab allegedly inside Bowen’s home that was reported in mid-January.

Bowen was charged with 3rd-degree Manufacture of Methamphetamine (a class-D felony) and 5th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (a class-A misdemeanor).

Police told 18 News that a Joshua Weldy was also taken into custody in connection to the case. NYSP said that Weldy had an active probation warrant.