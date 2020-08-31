Avoca man arrested on weapons charges after a reported fight

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas Parsels, 60, of Avoca, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a reported fight on Aug. 29, 2020.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Parsels allegedly “threatened another person with a weapon and struck that person.”

Parsels was charged with Criminal Possession of a weapon in the Fourth Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and later released.

Sheriff Allard also thanks the New York State Police for their assistance in this arrest.