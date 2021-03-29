Avoca man charged with arson, violating order of protection

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Kennedy, 48, has been charged with arson after a house fire on Lysycyn Road in Avoca.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy allegedly violated an order of protection by visiting the residence and “intentionally damaged a residence by starting it on fire.” It is also alleged that Kennedy failed to obey a term or condition of his probation.

Kennedy was charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a class E Felony, and Violation of Probation.

Kennedy was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to the violation of probation warrant, as well as in lieu of bail in the amount of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team assisted in the incident.