Avoca woman allegedly destroyed evidence of child rape, pornography

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – April Simms, 55, was arraigned after her arrest on a Sealed Indictment Warrant in Steuben County Court for allegedly destroying and concealing evidence related to a child pornography and rape case.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Simms is charged by Indictment voted by the Steuben County Grand Jury with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony, and Endangering the Welfare of Child, a class A misdemeanor.

Baker says the investigation involved acts of another person inside Simms’ residence in the Town of Avoca in 2020 and 2021.

According to Baker the investigation into the underlying Rape and Child Pornography allegations is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the near future.

“She knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to physical, mental or moral welfare of the Victim of those crimes, a person less than 17 years of age.”

Simms, who faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the most serious offense, entered a not guilty plea and was released on her own recognizance by the Court, based upon the requirements of the Bail Reform statutes enacted by the New York State Legislature in 2020.

Simms was ordered by Judge not to leave Steuben County, to return to Court as directed, and not to have contact with the Victim as conditions of her release. Judge McAllister also issued an Order of Protection in favor of the child victim, directing Simms have no contact of any form with the child.

Both the underlying case and the charges contained in this indictment were the product of several months of extensive investigation by members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation stationed at the Bath State Police Barracks.