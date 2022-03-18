AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with members of her household, including a minor child, and damaged property.

She has been charged with the felony of an Aggravated Family Offense, and the misdemeanors of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree.

Gay was arraigned in court and subsequently released on her own recognizance to reappear at a later date.