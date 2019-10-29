Avoca woman arrested for welfare fraud

AVOCA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Victoria Burley of Avoca was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly presenting false documents to the Steuben County Department of Social Services

Burley was charged with two counts each of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony and two counts each of Forgery in the second degree, a class D Felony.

Burley was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.