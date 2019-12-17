Closings
Avoca woman facing animal cruelty charges

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kerry Arrigenna of Avoca was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on multiple animal cruelty charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arrigenna failed to provide proper sustenance and medical care for both cats and dogs in her possession.

Arrigenna is charged with two counts of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

Arrigenna was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Avoca Town Court at a later date.

The Finger Lakes SPCA, Steuben County Child Protective Services and Lollypop Farms provided assistance in this investigation and arrest.

