Bail reform laws lead to man’s arrest, release, another arrest in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport police say due to New York state’s new justice reform laws, they had to release a man who threatened to kill someone, but arrested him again shortly thereafter.

Nicholas Jordan, 26, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at someone.

He was charged with second degree menacing then released with an appearance ticket.

Around 4 p.m. — about two hours after being released from custody — police arrested Jordan for the second time.

Officers say he threatened the earlier victims again.

Jordan was then held in the Wayne County Jail and released Thursday morning.