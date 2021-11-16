Baldwin man indicted for Chemung County meth lab

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Baldwin man has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly having a meth lab.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Alan Gilbert was indicted on one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material.

The DA’s office says on Oct. 12, Gilbert allegedly possessed preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine, its salts, isomers or salts of isomers with intent to sell it. The items had an aggregate weight of one-eighth of an once or more.

Gilbert is also alleged to have possessed products capable of producing methamphetamine and disposing of it in a hazardous manner in February 2021.