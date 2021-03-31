Bank robbery in Wyalusing; one man arrested

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – One man has been arrested after a bank robbery at the Community Bank in Wyalusing.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at 12 p.m. on March 31 a man drove through the bank’s drive-thru on a motorized bike. He gave the teller a note saying that he had a knife and that a robbery was occurring.

Tellers filled the bag with over $2,000 and the man fled the scene on the bike.

Police say the suspect, later identified as William Nichols, was known to the bank employees. He was located on SR 6 and taken into custody without incident.

Nichols was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.