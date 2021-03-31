Bank robbery in Wyalusing; one man arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – One man has been arrested after a bank robbery at the Community Bank in Wyalusing.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at 12 p.m. on March 31 a man drove through the bank’s drive-thru on a motorized bike. He gave the teller a note saying that he had a knife and that a robbery was occurring.

Tellers filled the bag with over $2,000 and the man fled the scene on the bike.

Police say the suspect, later identified as William Nichols, was known to the bank employees. He was located on SR 6 and taken into custody without incident.

Nichols was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png