Barrington man arrested for unwanted physical contact in front of child

BARRINGTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County man has been arrested for unwanted physical contact in front of a minor.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Howell on October 23 after responding to a reported physical domestic incident.

Investigation revealed that Howell subjected a Barrington resident to unwanted physical contact in front of a child under 18.

He was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Second-Degree Harassment. He was transported to the yates County jail for CAP Court.

