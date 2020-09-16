Barton man arrested after Bradford County police chase

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Babcock was arrested following a police chase in Wysox Township on Aug. 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A State Trooper reported seeing a green Honda Accord with the registration for a Ford vehicle driving on Golden Mile Road. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued onto Lake Road at a high-rate of speed and continued with several illegal passes.
On the 2100 block of Lake Road the vehicle left the roadway and crashed in a front yard.
The driver, identified as Babcock, was arrested and police reported seeing a marijuana grinder, two glass pipes, and an orange hose to a bong. Police later found a syringe with Dab, a black zip lock bag containing suspected meth, Zig Zag rolling papers, a glass bong stem, an orange glass bong and stem, a green glass container containing a small amount of marijuana.
Babcock was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital and admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day. State Police reported that Babcock had a “thick raspy slur and had glassy blood shot eyes” at the time of the arrest.
Babcock is facing the following charges in Pennsylvania:
- Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Third Degree Felony
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Third Degree Felony
- Controlled Substances, Four Misdemeanor Counts
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substances, Misdemeanor
- Six Traffic Offenses
A blood draw was ordered at the hospital, according to State Police.