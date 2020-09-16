Barton man arrested after Bradford County police chase

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Babcock was arrested following a police chase in Wysox Township on Aug. 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A State Trooper reported seeing a green Honda Accord with the registration for a Ford vehicle driving on Golden Mile Road. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued onto Lake Road at a high-rate of speed and continued with several illegal passes.

On the 2100 block of Lake Road the vehicle left the roadway and crashed in a front yard.

The driver, identified as Babcock, was arrested and police reported seeing a marijuana grinder, two glass pipes, and an orange hose to a bong. Police later found a syringe with Dab, a black zip lock bag containing suspected meth, Zig Zag rolling papers, a glass bong stem, an orange glass bong and stem, a green glass container containing a small amount of marijuana.

Babcock was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital and admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day. State Police reported that Babcock had a “thick raspy slur and had glassy blood shot eyes” at the time of the arrest.

Babcock is facing the following charges in Pennsylvania:

Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Third Degree Felony

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Third Degree Felony

Controlled Substances, Four Misdemeanor Counts

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substances, Misdemeanor

Six Traffic Offenses

A blood draw was ordered at the hospital, according to State Police.