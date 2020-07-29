Barton man arrested for allegedly terrorizing couple with power drill, left them bound and gagged

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police at Owego have arrested Aaron G. Collins, 32 of Barton, as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania on attempted criminal homicide charges after he allegedly bound and terrorized two people in their Bradford County home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Bradford County, Collins allegedly entered a home, tied up two people, and assaulted them multiple times.

Collins allegedly fired a shotgun towards a woman, just missing her head, and drilled three holes into a man’s thigh using an electric power drill.

The court documents allege that Collins believed the man was engaged in child trafficking and that he “wasn’t afraid to drill him to get him to talk.”

Collins allegedly left the two bound and gagged and stole a car and $80. The couple was able to free themselves using broken glass from a picture frame and call police. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but they were interviewed by police.

Collins was arrested by Troopers from SP Owego and deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department on July 26 at approximately 4:17 p.m. at a home on Prospect Hill Road in Barton.

Collins was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Collins is now facing the following charges:

Attempted Criminal Homicide, one felony count in the first degree

Burglary, one felony count in the first degree

Aggravated Assault, two felony counts in the second degree

Criminal Trespass, one felony count in the second degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking, one felony count in the second degree

Persons not to possess/use/manufacture, control., sell, transfer firearms, two felony counts in the second degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking, one felony count in the third degree

Receiving Stolen Property, two felony counts in the third degree

Terroristic Threats, two misdemeanor counts in the first degree

Unlawful Restraint, two misdemeanor counts in the first degree

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, two misdemeanor counts in the second degree

Collins was previously convicted of numerous felony burglaries in New Jersey and was not allowed to own a firearm. He allegedly made a “zipp gun” at his home that was used in the burglary and stole a 9mm pistol from the residence.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.