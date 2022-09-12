BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested for violating an order of protection placed against him after an assault that took place last week, according to the Bath Police Department.

Jason Case, 33, was arrested on September 7, 2022, after Bath police responded to a domestic in progress at the Walgreens in the Village of Bath. According to police, Case allegedly hit a person and caused serious physical injury. The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Case was taken to the Steuben County Jail where an order of protection was issued, and he was released without bail.

According to Bath Police, Case was arrested again two days later on September 9, 2022, following an investigation that found he violated the order of protection that was issued. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail where he awaits arraignment in CAP court.

Case was charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, for the domestic arrest on August 7. He was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree for the order of protection violation on September 9.