BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of $1,000 for purchases never delivered.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, both class E Felonies. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said that Sabins is a current inmate at the Steuben County Jail and is being held as a fugitive from justice. He was arraigned and then returned to the Steuben County Jail.