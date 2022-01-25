Bath man allegedly stalks woman after being released from jail: NYSP

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman after he was released from jail.

Steven Sherry, 26, was arrested by New York State Police on January 24 in the Town of Erwin. According to NYSP out of Painted Post, Sherry was recently released from jail and allegedly tried to contact a woman with a protection order against him.

Sherry was charged with fourth-degree Stalking and first- and second-degree Criminal Contempt for allegedly using a phone to try to contact the woman. Sherry was arraigned and released.

He was previously arrested in November 2021 for an alleged assault in the Town of Erwin. At the time, Sherry was living in Pennsylvania, according to the arrest report. In that dispute, Sherry was charged with third-degree Assault, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.