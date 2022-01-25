Bath man allegedly stalks woman after being released from jail: NYSP

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman after he was released from jail.

Steven Sherry, 26, was arrested by New York State Police on January 24 in the Town of Erwin. According to NYSP out of Painted Post, Sherry was recently released from jail and allegedly tried to contact a woman with a protection order against him.

Sherry was charged with fourth-degree Stalking and first- and second-degree Criminal Contempt for allegedly using a phone to try to contact the woman. Sherry was arraigned and released.

He was previously arrested in November 2021 for an alleged assault in the Town of Erwin. At the time, Sherry was living in Pennsylvania, according to the arrest report. In that dispute, Sherry was charged with third-degree Assault, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now