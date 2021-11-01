Bath man allegedly threw, beat puppy; caused serious injuries

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested after State Police say he caused “serious” injuries to a beagle puppy.

A State Police investigator tells 18 News they received a call from a neighbor who reported seeing Christopher Quick allegedly throwing the puppy against the pavement and striking it in the head.

State Police say the puppy suffered substantial injuries, including injuries to its eyes, and was treated by a veterinarian in Bath. The puppy has since been taken to the Finger Lakes SPAC in Bath.

Quick was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and released on an appearance ticket.

State Police confirmed Quick has a history of arrests, including a 2017 incident where Quick allegedly beat his father, causing orbital fractures, puncture wounds to his chest, and lacerations to his head, hands, and face.