Bath man arrested after Big Flats disturbance; wanted for Florida robbery

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Keron Taylor, 26, of Bath was arrested after a disturbance in Big Flats and is pending extradition to Florida for a 2013 armed robbery.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Econo Lodge on County Route 64 in Big Flats on September 15.

During the investigation, police learned Taylor had an active warrant for his arrest out of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Taylor was wanted for a 2013 robbery involving a firearm.

Deputies took Taylor into custody on the warrant. He was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail pending extradition to Florida.

